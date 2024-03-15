ECAC Hockey announces women’s major award winners for ’23-24 season; Cornell’s Daniel tabbed player, forward of year

ECAC Hockey has announced the recipients of the league’s major women’s individual award winners for the 2023-24 season.

Awards were determined by a full nomination and voting process involving the league’s 12 head coaches.

ECAC Hockey Forward and Player of the Year: Izzy Daniel, Cornell

Daniel culminated 13 goals and 25 assists for an impressive 1.73 points per game average to lead the nationally-ranked Big Red in all scoring categories. Daniel also led the conference in points per game, assists per game, and ranked fifth in goals per game.

ECAC Hockey Defender of the Year: Nicole Gosling, Clarkson

Gosling demonstrated her role as a two-way defender this season, putting up 10 goals and 13 assists for 23 points which leads the nationally-ranked Golden Knights. Gosling registered 89 shots on goal and headlined the player-advantage with eight power-play goals.

ECAC Hockey Goaltender of the Year: Michelle Pasiechnyk, Clarkson

Pasiechnyk had a stellar year, posting a 13-3-1 record, which set a career win record in her senior season. Pasiechnyk tallied five shutouts over the regular season and made 364 total saves. The senior netminder finished with a commendable 1.23 goals-against average and .945 save percentage, leading the Golden Knights to an 18-3-1 record.

ECAC Hockey Rookie of the Year: Emma Pais, Colgate

Pais racked up 31 points this season, the third-highest point total ever produced by a Colgate first-year player. Pais fared well on the Raiders special teams, tallying two goals on the power play and one short-handed. Pais currently sits in the top five for most points scored and fourth for the most goals scored by a rookie skater in the NCAA.

ECAC Hockey Coach of the Year: Matt Desrosiers, Clarkson

With a 18-3-1 conference record, Desrosiers led his team to another excellent season in his 15th season at the helm for the Golden Knights. His tenure has featured three NCAA national championships, four NCAA Frozen Four showings, and three ECAC conference championships. In 2022-23, the Knights made their 12th NCAA tournament appearance and advanced to the ECAC conference championship game.