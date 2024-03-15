FRIDAY ROUNDUP: Conference playoffs in full swing as St. Lawrence downs Colgate in double overtime, No. 10 Colorado College comes back to beat No. 12 Omaha in OT, No. 19 RIT, Holy Cross win Game 1s in Atlantic Hockey semis

Atlantic Hockey, ECAC Hockey and NCHC teams dropped the puck Friday night as conference playoffs continued across men’s college hockey.

All three conference playoffs are best-of-three formats with Game 1s played Friday night and Game 2s on tap for Saturday night.

ATLANTIC HOCKEY

No. 19 RIT 4, Niagara 1



Tyler Mahan, Aiden Hansen-Bukata, Matthew Wilde and Gianfranco Cassaro scored for the Tigers and Tommy Scarfone made 38 saves at the Gene Polisseni Center in Rochester, N.Y. Jay Ahearn broke Scarfone’s shutout bid at 16:16 of the third period. Niagara goalie Jarrett Fiske finished with 20 saves.

Holy Cross 5, AIC 2



Alec Cicero and Liam McLinskey each scored twice for Holy Cross, while Tyler Ghirardosi also scored in the win to back Jason Grande’s 22 saves in goal at the Hart Recreation Center in Worcester, Mass. Brett Rylance and Casey McDonald scored for the Yellow Jackets and goalie Nils Wallstrom stopped 18 shots.

ECAC HOCKEY

St. Lawrence 3, Colgate 2 (2OT)

Captain Clutch!!!! @Lucsalem breaks the heart of the Colgate faithful in double overtime to give the Skating Saints a 1-0 lead in the ECAC Quarterfinals! #herewegoSAINTS x #TheEducatedDecision pic.twitter.com/Cya7ZdLPqm — St. Lawrence Men’s Hockey (@SkatingSaints) March 16, 2024



Luc Salem won it at 7:24 of the second overtime and Ben Kraws made 47 saves from Class of 1965 Arena in Hamilton, N.Y. Josh Boyer and Jan Lasak also scored for St. Lawrence. For Colgate, Tommy Bergsland and Alex DiPaolo scored and Carter Gylander finished with 30 saves in goal.

No. 7 Quinnipiac 5, Rensselaer 1



Anthony Cipollone, Jacob Quillan, Andon Cerbone, Sam Lipkin and Collin Graf scored for QU and Vinny Duplessis made 20 saves from the M&T Bank Center in Hamden, Conn. Nick Ardanaz scored for RPI and Jack Watson turned aside 30 shots between the pipes.

No. 15 Cornell 4, Harvard 3



Cornell scored the first four goals before Harvard scored the next three from Lynah Rink in Ithaca, N.Y. Jack O’Leary, Sullivan Mack, Ryan Walsh and Nick DeSantis scored for Cornell and Ian Shane finished with 22 saves. Joe Miller potted two goals for the Crimson, Casey Severo also scored, and Aku Koskenvuo had 19 saves in net.

Dartmouth 3, Union 1



Braiden Dorfman, Matt Fusco and Joey Musa scored for Dartmouth and Cooper Black stopped 23 shots at Thompson Arena in Hanover, N.H. Nick Young opened the game’s scoring for Union and goaltender Kyle Chauvette made 22 saves.

NCHC

No. 10 Colorado College 4, No. 12 Omaha 3 (OT)

*Heart rate is still at 168 BPM* Gleb says goodnight. #CCTigers pic.twitter.com/qTpjAtP26b — CC Hockey (@CCTigerHKY) March 16, 2024



Noah Laba’s goal at 19:10 of the third period pulled Colorado College into a 3-3 tie and then Gleb Veremyev won it with CC’s fourth unanswered goal at 11:53 of overtime at Ed Robson Arena in Colorado Springs, Colo. Chase Foley and Klavs Veinbergs also scored for the Tigers and Kaidan Mbereko made 12 saves in goal. Ty Mueller, Jack Randl and Jacob Slipec scored for the Mavericks and Simon Latkoczy finished with 46 saves between the pipes.

No. 5 North Dakota 5, Miami 1

Goalie didn't even move because he knew he ain't stopping that. #UNDproud | #LGH pic.twitter.com/uA1ijML2Uv — North Dakota Hockey (@UNDmhockey) March 16, 2024



Jake Schmaltz, Owen McLaughlin, Riese Gaber, Jackson Blake and Jake Livanavage netted the UND goals and Hobie Hedquist made 23 stops in goal from Ralph Engelstad Arena in Grand Forks, N.D. Ryan Sullivan scored for the RedHawks and netminder Logan Neaton collected 22 saves.

No. 18 St. Cloud State 5, No. 14 Western Michigan 2

How ‘bout that! 👊 Veeti’s second SHG of the season gives SCSU a 3-0 lead! #GoHuskies | #HuskyHockey 🏒 pic.twitter.com/OfDVmJJGbw — St. Cloud State Men's Hockey (@SCSUHuskies_MH) March 16, 2024



Jack Rogers, Tyson Gross, Veeti Miettinen, Mason Salquist and Josh Luedtke scored for SCSU and Isak Posch made 26 saves in goal from the Herb Brooks National Hockey Center in St, Cloud, Minn. Alex Bump scored both goals for the Broncos and goalie Cameron Rowe tallied 25 saves in the blue paint.

No. 3 Denver 4, Minnesota Duluth 0

Was it the most devine goal, no. But Jack gets dirty for his 26th tally of the season! pic.twitter.com/b2SQb0651w — Denver Hockey (@DU_Hockey) March 16, 2024



Jack Devine posted two goals and McKade Webster and Connor Caponi netted one each for DU on home ice at Magness Arena in Denver, Colo. Matt Davis stopped all 17 shots he faced for the shutout. Minnesota Duluth goalie Matthew Thiessen turned aside 20 shots.