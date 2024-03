Michigan’s Brindley named Big Ten player of year, Wisconsin’s McClellan top goalie, Michigan State’s Levshunov best freshman, Spartans’ Nightingale coach of year

The Big Ten Conference and the Big Ten Network announced Big Ten Hockey postseason awards on Tuesday.

This year’s honors included individual awards, all-Big Ten teams and Sportsmanship awards. Voting was conducted by conference coaches and a media panel.

Michigan’s Gavin Brindley was named Big Ten player of the year and won the Big Ten scoring title with 29 points in 23 conference games.

Michigan State defenseman Artyom Levshunov was named Big Ten defensive player of the year and freshman of the year.

Kyle McClellan of Wisconsin earned the goaltender of the year award.

Adam Nightingale of Michigan State was selected Big Ten coach of the year after leading the Spartans to the first regular-season title in program history.

The Big Ten also recognized seven Sportsmanship Award honorees. The students chosen are individuals who have distinguished themselves through sportsmanship and ethical behavior. These students must also be in good academic standing and have demonstrated good citizenship outside of the sports-competition setting.

ALL-BIG TEN FIRST TEAM

Gavin Brindley, Michigan, So., Forward

Rutger McGroarty, Michigan, So., Forward

Jimmy Snuggerud, Minnesota, So., Forward

Seamus Casey, Michigan, So., Defenseman

Artyom Levshunov, Michigan State, Fr., Defenseman

Kyle McClellan, Wisconsin, Sr., Goaltender

ALL-BIG TEN SECOND TEAM *

Dylan Duke, Michigan, Jr., Forward

Rhett Pitlick, Minnesota, Jr., Forward

Landon Slaggert, Notre Dame, Sr., Forward

Ryan Chesley, Minnesota, So., Defenseman

Sam Rinzel, Minnesota, Fr., Defenseman

Scooter Brickey, Ohio State, 5th, Defenseman

Trey Augustine, Michigan State, Fr., Goaltender

ALL-BIG TEN HONORABLE MENTION

T.J. Hughes, Michigan, So., Forward

Frank Nazar III, Michigan, So., Forward

Karsen Dorwart, Michigan State, So., Forward

Isaac Howard, Michigan State, So., Forward

Joey Larson, Michigan State, So., Forward

Bryce Brodzinski, Minnesota, Gr., Forward

Jaxon Nelson, Minnesota, Gr., Forward

Stephen Halliday, Ohio State, So., Forward

Aiden Fink, Penn State, Fr., Forward

Cruz Lucius, Wisconsin, So., Forward

David Silye, Wisconsin, Sr., Forward

Luke Mittelstadt, Minnesota, So., Defenseman

Ryan Siedem, Notre Dame, Gr., Defenseman

Ben Dexheimer, Wisconsin, So., Defenseman

Justen Close, Minnesota, Gr., Goaltender

Ryan Bischel, Notre Dame, Gr., Goaltender

BIG TEN ALL-FRESHMAN TEAM

Garrett Schifsky, Michigan, Forward

Oliver Moore, Minnesota, Forward

Aiden Fink, Penn State, Forward +

Artyom Levushnov, Michigan State, Defenseman

Sam Rinzel, Minnesota, Defenseman

Trey Augustine, Michigan State, Goaltender +

BIG TEN SPORTSMANSHIP AWARDS

Jacob Truscott, Michigan, Sr., Defenseman

Nicolas Müller, Michigan State, 5th, Forward

Carl Fish, Minnesota, Sr., Defenseman

Hunter Strand, Notre Dame, Jr., Forward

Damien Carfagna, Ohio State, So., Defenseman

Simon Mack, Penn State, Jr., Defenseman

Owen Lindmark, Wisconsin, Gr., Forward

* Team includes a seventh player due to a tie in voting

+ Unanimous selections