UMass blueliner Morrow signs NHL deal with Hurricanes, leaves Minutemen after junior season

Massachusetts junior defenseman Scott Morrow has signed a three-year, entry-level contract with the Carolina Hurricanes, giving up his senior season with the Minutemen.

Morrow was originally drafted by Carolina in the second round (40th overall) of the 2021 NHL Draft.

“Scott Morrow is one of the most gifted players I have worked with during my time as head coach at UMass,” said UMass coach Greg Carvel in a statement. “His abilities on the ice helped us win a lot of hockey games but more importantly, he worked diligently to develop his all-around game on the ice, which has prepared him to move on an be an NHL hockey player. I look forward to watching Scotty impress crowds at the next level like he did for our fans over the past three years.”

The Darien, Conn., native led the Minutemen in scoring this season with 30 points on six goals and a team-best 24 assists over 37 games and earned a Hockey East third team all-star nod. He was tabbed Hockey East defensive player of the month in October after helping UMass go 4-2-1 for the month after putting up nine points (2 goals, 7 assists). He also became the first Minuteman defenseman to log 20 points in the first semester of a season since UMass Hall of Famer Thomas Poeck.

Morrow saw action in every game over his three years at UMass for a total of 109 contests. He leaves Amherst second on the defenseman career scoring list with 94 career points, trailing only Poeck (102) who played four seasons with the Minutemen. Morrow also became UMass’ all-time leader among defensemen in career assists with 66, good for eighth on the overall career list. He was plus-11 with 10 power-play goals, one short-handed goal and five game winners over three seasons.

Morrow, a 2022-23 Hockey East second team all-star and New England men’s Division I all-star, finished his sophomore season as the points leader for the Minutemen with 31 on nine goals and 22 assists, including four tallies on the power play, one short-handed and two game winners, seeing action in all 35 games. The two-time Hockey East defensive player of the week became just the second Minuteman blueliner to post 30-plus points in multiple seasons, joining Poeck.

As a rookie in 2021-22, Morrow became the first freshman program history to be named a first team All-American while also earning first team Hockey East all-star, a Hockey East all-rookie team selection and New England men’s Division I all-star team recognition.