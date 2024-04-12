Penn State’s Lugris wins the 2024 Hockey Humanitarian Award for work with sled hockey team

ST. PAUL, Minn. — Penn State junior Dylan Lugris was named the 29th recipient of the Hockey Humanitarian Award on Friday at the NCAA Men’s Frozen Four.

Lugris was selected for his activities to help the State College Coyotes sled hockey association in Pennsylvania.

Lugris began by attending Coyotes practices and then encouraged teammates to join him.

To help make a difference for the struggling organization, Lugris came up with the idea of the Penn State Sled Hockey Classic to raise money and to grow awareness of the game.

Lugris and his teammates managed all of the preparation and logistics for the event.

Since the initial Penn State Sled Hockey Classic in February 2023, the Coyotes have more than doubled in roster size and have joined the Northeast Sled Hockey League. Lugris and his Penn State teammates have raised nearly $50,000 for the organization over the past year.

“It’s crazy how much it’s grown,” Lugris said. “We started with 10 people on the Coyotes. And they had jerseys that had taped-on numbers on the back and ragged sleds. They couldn’t play in a league. They couldn’t play in tournaments due to finances and travel issues. So after the first [Penn State Hockey Classic] they were able to join a league, play in tournaments, buy new sleds, sticks, jerseys, equipment, anything they needed.”

Lugris hoped those hearing his acceptance speech would be encouraged to pursue activities to help the community.

“I think what a lot of athletes don’t realize is that in their local communities, a lot of people really look up to them,” Lugris said. “They look up to you as if you were a professional athlete. And when you spend time with them, and you hang out and you do things like this, it really impacts them in a great way. I just encourage them to get out more and kind of make those memories for young kids and older people as well.”

Lugris said that participation with the Coyotes and the Penn State Sled Hockey Classic has greatly impacted his teammates and coaches.

“My teammates were all like, ‘We want to all be a part of it,'” Lugris said. We had guys doing reffing, we had guys doing PA announcing, score clock, coaching, playing, ushers. I think it just mirrors what our culture is all about, which is on and off the ice excellence.”

Penn State coach Guy Gadowsky has encouraged the team’s activity with the Coyotes.

“Oh, absolutely,” Lugris said. “Whenever he can make those Sunday skates for the sled hockey team, he’s always there.”

Ultimately, it was the resources Penn State provides that motivated Lugris and his fellow Nittany Lions.

“We don’t want anyone to feel like they can’t play this great game due to finances or physical disability,” said Lugris. “That’s our driving factor. And I think that continuing on for the future, it’s just going to get even bigger.”

