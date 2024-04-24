Boston University’s Celebrini tabbed USCHO.com Rookie of the Year, Player of the Year for 2023-24 college hockey season

Boston University’s Macklin Celebrini came into the 2023-24 season with tremendous hype.

He lived up to the hype, and then some, capping it off with the Hobey Baker Award as the best player in college hockey.

Today, USCHO.com has announced that Celebrini is a dual winner, chosen USCHO.com Rookie of the Year and Player of the Year after a 32-goal, 64-point season over 38 games for the Terriers. He also put up eight points in five games for Canada at the IIHF World Junior Championship.

And he doesn’t turn 18 until two weeks before June’s NHL Draft, an event being held in Las Vegas that could see Celebrini taken with the No. 1 overall selection. He was the youngest player in college hockey this past season.

This season, Celebrini racked up a slew of Hockey East weekly and monthly awards, as well as the Hockey East rookie and Tim Taylor Award as national rookie of the year, New England rookie of the year and Hockey East player of the year. He also led Hockey East in scoring and was named a first team All-American.

The 2023-24 USCHO.com awards were voted on by USCHO.com staff members after the conclusion of the Frozen Four.

The USCHO.com Coach of the Year will be announced Thursday.