Albertus Magnus, Elmira, Hilbert, St. John Fisher to join UCHC men’s, women’s hockey conferences for 2025-26 season

Albertus Magnus, Elmira, Hilbert and St. John Fisher are set to join the UCHC for the 2025-26 season.

This will set UCHC men’s hockey membership to nine teams and UCHC women’s membership to eight institutions in 2025-26.

“The additions of Albertus Magnus, Elmira, St. John Fisher, and Hilbert to our already competitive membership, enhances the experience for all student-athletes while supporting the growth of college hockey,” said UCHC commissioner Chuck Mitrano in a statement. “UCHC has elevated its competitive level to be amongst the very best in Division III.”

Albertus Magnus has competed at the NCAA Division III level in men’s hockey since 2019-2020. The 2023-24 season marked the inaugural campaign for the women’s hockey program. On the men’s side, the Falcons have registered a total of 49 victories from 2021-24, which included the first-ever USCHO.com national ranking during the recently completed 2023-24 season. The Albertus women’s hockey program finished its inaugural season in 2023-24 with a record of 7-13-4. Of note, the Falcons registered a 7-5-3 mark in their final 15 games of the season.

Both teams play their home contests at the recently renovated Ralph Walker Skating Rink in New Haven. As part of a $3.1 million Connecticut CIF grant, a new locker room and team spaces will be constructed at the venue to support the Albertus women’s hockey team. Previously, a nearly $5 million project was completed when the men’s program was launched, including a new ice sheet, NHL style boards with seamless glass and a new chiller plant, new locker rooms, athletic training room and coaches’ offices.

“Albertus Magnus College and our ice hockey programs are excited to join the United Collegiate Hockey Conference,” said Albertus Magnus athletic director Michael Kobylanski. “Both of our programs have demonstrated an ability to thrive athletically, academically, and as positive contributors to our campus and local communities over the last several years. We look forward to the continued maturation of both teams as we move into the UCHC.”

Elmira, a charter member of the UCHC, returns after playing the last three seasons as a member of the NEHC. The Soaring Eagles have enjoyed a storied history on both the men’s and women’s sides. The men won the UCHC championship in 2021 and have made 18 appearances in the NCAA tournament, including national runner-up honors in 1980 and 1988.

The Elmira women’s hockey program is one of the most successful in Division III history, since the program’s inception in 2001. The Soaring Eagles won NCAA championships is 2002, 2003 and 2013 and were national runners-up in 2005, 2009, 2015, 2018 and most recently, 2024. Elmira has made 18 appearances in the NCAA tournament and won four consecutive UCHC championships in its first stint as a league member from 2017 to 2021.

The UCHC championship trophy is named after Pat Thompson, former Elmira VP of athletics. The Soaring Eagles play at the historic 3,200-seat Murray Athletic Center in Horseheads, N.Y.

“We are excited to return to a familiar home for our hockey programs ahead of the 2025-26 season,” said Rhonda Faunce, Elmira director of athletics. “We were fortunate to be able to capture five league championships in the league between our two programs in just four seasons in the UCHC. Returning to a league that we are familiar with and is more regionally located will provide a positive experience for our student-athletes and fan base.”

Hilbert recently completed its second season as a women’s hockey program in 2023-24. The Hawks have competed against UCHC opponents in its first two seasons and play their home games at Nike Base from the Hamburg Town Ice Arena.

“Hilbert women’s hockey is very excited to join the UCHC and compete against strong programs within our region,” said Hilbert athletic director Tim Seil. “This partnership will help us provide a great experience for our student-athletes, led by head coach Earl Utter who brings a wealth of experience college hockey experience to our program.”

St. John Fisher will begin play for both men’s and women’s hockey in 2025-26. The Cardinals, who have enjoyed tremendous conference and national success in several sports as a member of the Empire 8, will have 26 NCAA Division III sports with the addition of both hockey programs. St. John Fisher has won a combined 104 Empire 8 championships since the league was formed in 1999.

The Cardinals are set to play their home games at the Rochester Ice Center in Fairport, N.Y.

“Joining the UCHC is an exciting step for our university, not only because we enter a new realm of competition, camaraderie, and growth as we add men’s and women’s hockey to our intercollegiate offerings, but also because we do so while joining a nationally competitive conference made up of institutions focused on excellence,” said Jose Perales, VP for enrollment management at St. John Fisher. “We want to thank the UCHC member institutions as well as Commissioner Mitrano for welcoming Fisher, a challenge that our coaches and student-athletes are looking forward to in 2025.”

UCHC men’s programs will consist of Albertus Magnus, Brockport, Chatham, Elmira, Geneseo, Manhattanville, Nazareth, St. John Fisher, and Utica for the 2025-26 season. Albertus Magnus, Chatham, Elmira, Hilbert, Manhattanville, Nazareth, St. John Fisher and Utica are the eight teams representing UCHC women’s hockey in 2025-26.