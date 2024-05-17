Augustana goaltending coach Wildung leaves Vikings, takes job as associate head coach with USHL’s Stampede

The USHL’s Sioux Falls Stampede has named Brandon Wildung as the team’s associate head coach for the coming season.

Wildung served as Augustana’s goaltending coach for the 2023-24 season.

“You want to surround yourself with people who push you and make you better each day and I know Brandon will do that for the staff and our players,” said Sioux Falls coach Ryan Cruthers in a news release. “Last season at Augustana, he was able to develop under Coach Garrett Raboin, who is one of the best in the game, and our players are going to benefit deeply from his experiences at the NCAA level.”

Prior to Augustana, Wildung served as the goaltending coach of the Stampede from 2021 to 2022, then joined the team full-time as an assistant and goaltending coach in 2022-23.