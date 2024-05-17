Colorado College, Denver to host ACHA powerhouse UNLV men’s hockey team Dec. 28-29

UNLV has announced the Skatin’ Rebels’ ACHA Division I team will play two NCAA Division I games against Denver and Colorado College in Colorado.

The Skatin’ Rebels, coming off an appearance in the ACHA Division I national championship game, will play Denver Dec. 28 at Magness Arena and Colorado College Dec. 29 at Ed Robson Arena.

“We want to have a schedule that is going to prepare us for the national tournament,” UNLV coach Anthony Vignieri-Greener said in a news release. “Adding games like this will only help the program get one step closer to its ultimate goal of making the jump to NCAA.

“The road is tough, but if you go into these hostile environments, it only helps your team. You want to play at the highest level in front of a packed house, which both schools have unbelievable atmospheres.”

This will be the Rebels’ second appearance against Denver. The first battle between these two teams occurred on Oct. 1, 2022, in UNLV’s first NCAA Division I game, a 10-0 setback.

“I’m looking forward to playing (Denver) again. Playing them two years ago was eye-opening,” Greener said. “As a staff, we must prepare our team better. We must take away time and space in the neutral (zone). We have to do a better job of taking care of the puck and not getting into a track meet with the best team in college hockey.

“Overall, it’s an unbelievable opportunity and we don’t take these games for granted.”