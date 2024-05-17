Hobart men’s hockey coach Taylor to be inducted into New York State Hockey Hall of Fame

Hobart men’s hockey coach Mark Taylor will be inducted into the New York State Hockey Hall of Fame as part of the Class of 2024 on July 13 at the Hilton Garden Inn in Troy, N.Y.

The reception will start at 4 p.m. EST.

The rest of the New York State Hockey Hall of Fame Class of 2024 includes Mike Eruzione and Ken Morrow from the gold medal-winning 1980 U.S. Olympic hockey team, Bill Beaney, Courtney Burke, Scott Montagna, Frank Colabufo, Lindsay Lasala, Don Kirnan, Dennis Potvin, Sam Rosen, Steve Warr, Ed Westfall and Howard Dolgon.

“This is a well-deserved honor for Coach Taylor,” Hobart associate VP and director of athletics and recreation Brian Miller said in a statement. “To be inducted into the New York State Hockey Hall of Fame with 1980 Olympic heroes like Ken Morrow and Mike Eruzione, along with NHL legend Denis Potvin, among others, is the type of recognition he has earned as his long-standing success with Hobart hockey receives more recognition.”

The two-time defending Edward Jeremiah Award winner as CCM/AHCA national coach of the year, Taylor is now in his 24th year in charge of Hobart. He has guided the Statesmen to back-to-back national championships, five straight 20-win seasons and 20 consecutive winning seasons. The Statesmen have been selected to nine straight NCAA tournaments and 13 overall.

His career record stands at 404-176-55, making Taylor seventh among active D-III coaches in wins.