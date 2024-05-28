Ohio State women’s hockey associate head coach, former North Dakota women’s hockey coach Elander announces retirement from collegiate coaching

Ohio State women’s hockey associate head coach Peter Elander has announced his retirement from collegiate coaching.

Elander, who served three seasons behind the bench for the Buckeyes, closes a decade-long NCAA coaching career.

“After these last two successful seasons with an unbelievable group of players, a great staff and very supportive athletics department, it’s time for me to take a step back and give myself time to do other things in life,” Elander said in a statement. “I’m looking forward to spending more time with family and friends while still being involved in the beautiful game of ice hockey but in a smaller role.”

In what he’s calling “semi-retirement,” Elander will continue to be involved in the sport through consulting and guest coaching roles.

“My time at Ohio State has been amazing,” he said. “This team, with so many talented players who at the same time are dedicated and humble, was a true pleasure to work with. Winning 70 of 80 games these last two years with the final being the national championship game is a very nice ending to a 10-year NCAA career.”

In addition to the aforementioned national championship, Elander helped the team win the program’s first two WCHA regular-season titles, make two consecutive national title game appearances and set a number of program records. Under his guidance, the Buckeyes finished top five in the country in goals, assists, points, scoring margin and goals per game the last two seasons. Along the way, he helped develop Patty Kazmaier top-10 finalists, All-Americans and future professional and national team members.

“First off, I want to say thank you to Peter for being this program’s No. 1 supporter for the last seven years,” Ohio State head coach Nadine Muzerall said. “Whether he was behind the bench or watching as a fan, he was always in our corner and helping us grow. I am a better coach, and we are a better program, because of him.”

Elander’s first stint at Ohio State was during the 2017-18 campaign. That season, which is considered a turning point for the program, he helped the Buckeyes to their first NCAA tournament and Frozen Four appearance in program history. The campaign saw the team win a then-program record 24 games for the team’s second 20-plus win season.

“When I had the opportunity to bring Peter back on staff, it was a no-brainer,” Muzerall said. “Not only is his passion for and knowledge of the game unmatched, but his ability to connect with everyone around him makes him a truly special coach. We all look forward to coming to the office and rink every day knowing that we’ll be met with his great sense of humor. While he will be sorely missed, we wish him all the best and can’t wait to see where his travels take him.”

Prior to his Ohio State career, Elander spent seven seasons as the associate head coach for North Dakota’s women’s program. In his NCAA coaching career, he was a key part in expanding the collegiate footprint in Europe.

“I wish the team the best of luck in the future,” Elander said. “The Ohio State women’s ice hockey program will be a powerhouse in the NCAA for a long time under Nadine’s leadership, and I’m happy I could be a small piece of building it to where it is now.”