After nine seasons as Minnesota Duluth women’s hockey coach, Crowell hired as new bench boss at Dartmouth

Dartmouth has announced the hiring of Maura Crowell as the head coach of the women’s hockey program.

Crowell replaces Liz Keady Norton, who resigned after three seasons to return to Milton Academy.

“A week ago, we launched a national search to find the best coach in the country to lead our program, and from the first conversation with Maura, it was clear that we found her,” Dartmouth director of athletics and recreation Mike Harrity said in a statement. “Maura’s track record of success at the highest level speaks for itself, and I have no doubt that she will elevate our program to a championship level and help our students strive for excellence on and off the ice. We are excited to welcome Maura, Shelby, and their daughter Blake to the Dartmouth team.”

Crowell spent the last nine seasons as the head coach at Minnesota Duluth, returning the Bulldogs to national prominence with a 174-115-25 record, including three consecutive 20-plus win seasons. In her time at the helm in Duluth, Crowell has an overall NCAA tournament record of 6-5 and five NCAA tournament berths (2024, 2023, 2022, 2021, 2017) to go with two NCAA Frozen Four appearances (2022, 2021).

“This is a great opportunity to lead at one of the best academic institutions in the world. Dartmouth women’s ice hockey has a rich history and I look forward to working with the student-athletes and staff to return the program to national prominence,” Crowell said. “Hanover is a beautiful New England town and my family is excited to become a part of the Dartmouth community. Thank you to athletics director Mike Harrity for trusting me with the program.”

In the 2016-17 season, Crowell was named the USCHO.com Division I women’s coach of the year, as well as the CCM/AHCA Division I women’s ice hockey coach of the year and was named a CCM/AHCA Division I women’s ice hockey coach of the year finalist in both 2022 and 2021. Crowell was also crowned the 2016-17 WCHA coach of the year after she guided UMD to its biggest turnaround in program history with 25-7-5 overall record and the Bulldogs first NCAA quarterfinal game on home since 2010.

Crowell has overseen two Patty Kazmaier Award top-3 finalists (Gabbie Hughes and Lara Stalder), as well as a Patty Kazmaier top-10 finalist (Élizabeth Giguère).

Crowell has guided two U.S. Under-18 squads to World Championship medals, a gold medal in 2020 and a silver medal in 2019 and has two gold medals as an assistant coach in 2016 and associate head coach in 2018.

Prior to her arrival in Duluth, Crowell spent five seasons at Harvard, including serving as Harvard’s associate head coach in 2014-15 after filling an interim head coaching role in 2013-14. She was a Crimson assistant coach from 2010 to 2013. Crowell built an impressive resume over five years (2005-10) at the UMass Boston helm with an overall record of 73-53-4 — making her UMass Boston’s all-time winningest coach. Crowell’s collegiate coaching resume also includes a two-season stint (2003-05) as an assistant coach at Connecticut College.

A Mansfield, Mass. native, Crowell enjoyed a rewarding four-year playing career at Colgate and helped the Raiders to three straight ECAC playoff appearances and a spot in the 2000 ECAC championship game. She earned ECAC all-academic accolades as a senior alternate team captain in 2001-02.