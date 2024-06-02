Canisius assistant coach Paille leaves hockey program after five seasons, intends to ‘pursue another coaching opportunity’

Canisius has announced that assistant coach Daniel Paille has left the program to “pursue another coaching opportunity.”

Paille, a former first-round pick of the Buffalo Sabres and Stanley Cup champion with the Boston Bruins, was named an assistant coach in August 2021 and prior to his promotion, spent two seasons (2019-21) as a volunteer assistant coach with the team, assisting in the day-to-day operations of the program.

During his time at Canisius, Paille aided in the development of the team’s forward group while also overseeing the team’s penalty kill unit. He has mentored three players who have earned a total of five All-AHA selections. Paille has been instrumental in the Griffs making pair of appearances in the title game of the AHA tournament, highlighted by the program claiming its second crown in 2022-23.

Paille was selected 20th overall by the Sabres in the 2002 NHL Draft. He spent 11 seasons in the NHL, amassing 85 goals and 87 assists in 582 regular-season contests split between the Sabres, Bruins and New York Rangers. He chipped in 19 points (nine goals, 10 assists) in 75 postseason games, helping the Bruins capture the Stanley Cup in 2011 and make a finals appearance in 2013.