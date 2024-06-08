Stonehill women’s hockey assistant, former Harvard assistant Grossman hired as new head coach at Assumption

Assumption has announced that Joe Grossman has been hired as the new women’s hockey head coach.

“I am incredibly excited to welcome Coach Grossman to our Assumption athletics family,” said Assumption director of athletics Eric Gobiel in a statement. “Joe brings a wealth of coaching and leadership experience from multiple NCAA Division I programs and has a clear vision for what it takes to succeed at this level. He is a student-centric coach, and I am confident he will use his experience to elevate our program in the coming years.”

Grossman comes to Assumption after spending last season as the women’s hockey assistant coach at Stonehill.

“I am incredibly honored and excited to join Assumption University as head coach for the women’s hockey team,” Grossman said. “I look forward to building a strong, competitive program that embodies the spirit and dedication of our student-athletes. Together, we will foster a culture of excellence on and off the ice while working towards our goal of a NEWHA championship. I can’t thank Eric and the entire staff enough for their warm welcome and clear vision for the future. Go Greyhounds.”

Prior to Stonehill, Grossman served as an assistant coach for Harvard for six seasons. Previously, Grossman worked with the American Hockey Academy, Nichols College, and several other youth, high school, and junior programs.

During his playing days, Grossman was part of the 2007 Ivy League championship team at Dartmouth.