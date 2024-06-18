College Hockey Inc. executive director Snee leaves after 12 years, takes job with NHL’s Wild with team’s foundation, community relations

The NHL’s Minnesota Wild has announced that Mike Snee has been hired as vice president of the Minnesota Wild Foundation and community relations, a newly created position.

One of the original staff hired in 1998, Snee will return on June 17 to align and guide the strategic direction of the two entities that embody the Wild’s mission to “create a Greater State of Hockey.”

Snee has achieved great success driving community engagement and collaboration at all levels of hockey, energized by a deep-rooted passion for growing the game. During his 12-year tenure as executive director of College Hockey Inc., Snee designed and implemented a strategic plan that resulted in several new hockey programs at NCAA schools, a Canadian broadcasting rights agreement and a significant increase in revenue.

Previously, Snee was impactful as the executive director of Minnesota Hockey, receiving the 2013 Minnesota Hockey President’s Award for exemplary service to youth hockey in the state. He also accepted the 2019 Oscar Almquist Award for his contributions to the success of high school hockey in Minnesota.

“Mike’s enthusiasm for strengthening the hockey community and growing our sport is unparalleled,” said Matt Majka, CEO of Minnesota Sports & Entertainment, parent company of the Wild, in a statement. “We are thrilled to welcome Mike back to the Wild. His strong background and ability to lead and create connection across all levels of the game will be invaluable as we continue to focus on our community impact, especially within hockey in Minnesota.”

In his new role, Snee will work to expand the reach and impact of the Wild Foundation and community relations efforts that collectively assist hundreds of organizations and thousands of people each year. In particular, he will focus on implementing new initiatives within the Wild Foundation and raising charitable funds that drive the growth and success of nonprofit youth hockey associations and high school hockey teams throughout Minnesota.

“I am grateful to the Minnesota Wild for creating this opportunity and honored that they have selected me to lead it,” said Snee. “There is nowhere in North America where hockey is as accessible, affordable, meaningful, and successful as it is throughout Minnesota. I look forward to waking up every day to help make something that is already spectacular even better.”

Snee is a longtime member of the USA Hockey Congress, providing guidance and expertise to the national governing body for ice hockey in the United States. The St. Thomas graduate also serves on the boards of the United States Hockey Hall of Fame and the Minneapolis Youth Hockey Association and has coached youth hockey and baseball for over 20 years.

Prior to his nine-year stint in sales and sponsorship for the Wild, he worked with the Minnesota North Stars and Minnesota Moose hockey teams.