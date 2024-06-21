Dartmouth names former Northern Michigan assistant Pool to same role with Big Green men’s hockey team

Dartmouth has announced the hiring of Byron Pool as a new assistant coach for the men’s hockey team.

“I would like to welcome Byron and Kay Pool along with their two children, Harper and Curran, to Dartmouth. Their family will be a tremendous addition to the Upper Valley,” said Dartmouth head coach Reid Cashman in a statement. “Byron is one the most respected coaches in college hockey. He has been a part of winning cultures at every stop along his coaching career. He brings passion, integrity, and experience to our program. Byron is a developer of talent and I know he will not only make our players better but also our staff.”

Pool spent seven seasons as the associate head coach at Northern Michigan. In his first two seasons with the Wildcats, he helped the team earn back-to-back 20-win seasons, the first time it has been done in over a decade. The Wildcats achieved the same feat two years later, going 20-16-1 during the 2021-22 season and 21-17-0 in ‘22-23, the year that also saw them compete in the CCHA title game.

Prior to his three-year stint at Northern Michigan, Pool was on the coaching staff of the USHL’s Fargo Force, serving as an assistant coach before earning the associate head coach title before the 2014-15 season. During his seven years in Fargo, the Force competed in the Clark Cup playoffs four times and were named the USHL’s organization of the year.

Pool also coached the NAHL’s Bismarck Bobcats for two seasons, leading them to the Roberston Cup in 2010.

No stranger to ECAC Hockey competition, Pool played collegiate hockey at Colgate, suiting up on defense for 76 games. Following his graduation with a history degree in 2000, Pool spent four years playing professional hockey for the Corpus Christi IceRays and the Indianapolis Ice.