Former Dartmouth assistant, Adrian player Gavin tabbed new assistant coach for Boston College women’s hockey team

Boston College has announced the addition of Max Gavin to the women’s hockey staff as an assistant coach.

Gavin arrives at Chestnut Hill from Dartmouth, where he served as an assistant coach since 2022.

Before his stint at Dartmouth, Gavin spent the 2021-22 season as the director of hockey operations for the Vermont men’s hockey team. Gavin also served as the head coach for the Powassan Voodoos of the Northern Ontario Junior Hockey League from 2018 to 2020.

A 2015 graduate of Adrian with a degree in communications, Gavin was a four-year player for the men’s hockey team. He also played briefly for the Wheeling Nailers of the ECHL after his college career. Gavin returned to his alma mater from 2015 to 2018, serving as the head coach for the ACHA D-III team and as an assistant coach for the ACHA D-I team.

Gavin holds a High Performance 1 Coaching Certification from Hockey Canada and is the co-founder of the Vermont Youth Hockey Camps.