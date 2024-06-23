St. Olaf athletic director Bowles, who had been with Oles since July 2015, loses battle with cancer, passes away at 45

The St. Olaf College community is mourning the loss of athletic director Ryan Bowles, who passed away from cancer on June 19, 2024.

Bowles was 45 years old.

Hired as St. Olaf’s athletic director in July 2015, Bowles oversaw the college’s 26 varsity sports teams, as well as sports medicine, athletic performance, event management, facility management, and sports information. As a member of the President’s Leadership Team, he led a staff of over 70 full- and part-time staff members in the department, which currently includes more than 550 student-athletes.

Deputy athletic director and senior woman administrator Kelly Mahlum noted that Bowles was deeply devoted to his family and Ole athletics.

“Ryan’s love for his family was first and foremost,” Mahlum said. “The passion he had for sports was shared by his family and was evident in their daily lives, and I witnessed his love for our Oles on a daily basis. Much of what an athletic director does is behind the scenes of the practices, game days, and celebrations. I do not believe Ryan ever saw it as work — he felt it as a calling and a purpose. We will continue to honor Ryan’s imprint on Ole athletics and share our support to uplift Ryan’s wife, Sarah, and his son, Tom.”

During the nine years that Bowles led St. Olaf athletics, 17 of St. Olaf’s 26 sports appeared in/scored in their respective national championship events. St. Olaf also finished in the top 75 of the Learfield Directors’ Cup — the national all-sport competition — four times since 2015-16.

St. Olaf won five NCAA or U.S. Collegiate Ski and Snowboard Association (USCSA) team national championships, 13 NCAA or USCSA individual national titles, 15 MIAC championships, and appeared/scored in 41 NCAA championships, highlighted by men’s soccer winning its first national championship this past December. St. Olaf’s women’s Nordic skiing team also won the last three USCSA team titles in addition to their 2018 championship.

As committed as Bowles was to the success that St. Olaf student-athletes had while competing, he was equally committed to their success in the classroom and the careers they pursued after graduation. The college’s teams excelled academically, earning numerous academic awards, countless academic All-MIAC accolades, and producing 10 College Sports Communicators Academic All-Americans. Bowles oversaw the launch of the Ole Leadership Academy for student-athletes in partnership with the Piper Center for Vocation and Career and supported the Academic Success Center’s development of the St. Olaf Orientation to Academics and Resources (SOAR) program.

Bowles was also instrumental in a number of upgrades to St. Olaf’s athletic facilities, including the installation of synthetic turf at Klein Field at Manitou, the renovation of the athletic performance facility in Porter Hall, the creation of the golf training facility, the renovation of Rolf Mellby Field, and the addition of the on-campus St. Olaf Ice Arena. The department also expanded its staffing in sports medicine, athletic performance, and sports information during his time as athletic director.

“Ryan was a cherished friend and valued member of our senior leadership team who led with passion for athletics and a St. Olaf education,” said. St. Olaf president Susan Rundell Singer. “He cared deeply about the holistic student experience, celebrating academic achievements and student leadership. We mourn the loss of his wisdom, enthusiasm, and insights.”

Bowles came to St. Olaf from the University of Maryland, where he oversaw 11 Division I varsity sports and served on the department’s leadership team as associate athletic director for administration. He helped oversee Maryland’s transition from the ACC to the Big Ten and was part of the Big Ten’s Sports Management Council. In previous roles at Maryland, Bowles directed the NCAA and conference championship events hosted by the university and played a leadership role in the development and rollout of a five-year strategic plan for athletics at Maryland.

A former NCAA Division III student-athlete, Bowles was a four-year letterwinner for the men’s soccer program at McDaniel College in his home state of Maryland. He earned bachelor’s and master’s degrees from McDaniel and began his career in intercollegiate athletics as the Asa S. Bushnell Intern for Championships at the ECAC in Massachusetts.

He is survived by his wife, Sarah, and son, Tom.