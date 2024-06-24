Former NHL defenseman Wisniewski bringing ‘loyalty and hard work’ to Ohio State as new associate head coach for women’s hockey team

Ohio State has announced the hiring of James Wisniewski as associate head coach for the women’s hockey program.

“The biggest things I look for in a staff member is loyalty and hard work and I know that James possesses both,” OSU head coach Nadine Muzerall said in a statement. “He’s an exemplary coach because of his knowledge of the game having played at the level he did both in the pros and for Team USA. He’s not only smart about the game, but he is creative and brings unique concepts to our program. At Ohio State we have elite standards, and James fits that standard.”

Wisniewski is no stranger to Muzerall’s program, having served as a volunteer assistant coach for the Buckeyes for two seasons. He joined the team during the 2019-20 season and that year helped the team win its first WCHA Final Faceoff title in program history. He was also a key part in the improvement of the Buckeyes power play.

“It was such an honor to be part of the Buckeye family four years ago and I’m excited to rejoin the program in this new role,” Wisniewski said. “It’s been incredible to see what Nadine has done to turn this program around and I’m looking forward to the opportunity to assist her, the rest of the staff and the players in continuing the Buckeyes’ dominance in women’s hockey.”

The 14-year NHL veteran was drafted by the Chicago Blackhawks in 2002 and went on to play over 500 games for the Blackhawks, Anaheim Ducks, New York Islanders, Montreal Canadiens, Columbus Blue Jackets and Carolina Hurricanes. In his NHL career, Wisniewski recorded 274 points on 53 goals and 221 assists from the back end.

Internationally, Wisniewski has a gold medal with Team USA from the World Junior Championship in 2004 and another gold from the World Under-18 Championship in 2002. In 2018, Wisniewski was part of the Team USA Olympic squad that competed in PyeongChang.

A Canton, Mich., native, Wisniewski started his junior hockey career in the OHL with the Plymouth Whalers. He finished third among defensemen in overall scoring in the 2003-04 season which earned him the OHL’s 2004 Max Kaminsky Trophy as the most outstanding defenseman, as well as the Canadian Hockey League’s defenseman of the year award.

In addition to his playing career, Wisniewski served as an NHLPA representative for seven years.