Brooks elevated to associate head coach with Clarkson men’s hockey team

Chris Brooks has been promoted to associate head coach for the Clarkson men’s hockey team.

Brooks has served as an assistant coach for the Golden Knights the last two seasons under Casey Jones.

“I am excited to be able to retain Chris Brooks as an associate head coach,” said Clarkson head coach JF Houle in a statement. “Chris has a vast knowledge of the game and has a good sense of the Clarkson values . He will be able to help develop players for the next level, a proven recruiter with excellent ties to our target areas.”

Clarkson added Brooks to the staff in the summer of 2022, joining the program after six seasons as an assistant coach at Michigan Tech.

As a head coach, Brooks won the 2016 NCAA Division III national championship with Wisconsin-Stevens Point, where he coached from 2011 to 2017.

Brooks was honored for his success by being named a finalist for the Edward Jeremiah Award, given to the Division III coach of the year, in 2014, 2015, and 2016, compiling a record of 67-18-5 over those three seasons. Brooks was named the WIAC co-coach of the year in 2015-16 and the USCHO.com Division III coach of the year that same season.

Brooks got his start in coaching at Western Michigan from 1999 to 2008, where he started as an assistant, eventually being elevated to associate head coach. Brooks also played for the Broncos from 1992 to 1996.