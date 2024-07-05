Former Plattsburgh goaltender Poreda named new assistant coach for Elmira women’s hockey team

Elmira has announced the addition of Jimmy Poreda as an assistant coach for the women’s hockey coaching staff ahead of the 2024-25 season.

Poreda joins the team after playing in Finland, the SPHL, ECHL and AHL the last four years.

“We’re extremely excited to welcome Jimmy to Elmira,” said Elmira head coach Greg Haney in a statement. “Jimmy’s loyalty and ability to build relationships, coupled with his knowledge of the game makes him a perfect fit for our program and campus-community.”

A goaltender in his playing career, Poreda makes the transition to coaching after appearing in 77 games over his four-year professional career. Poreda spent the majority of his pro career playing in Orlando in the ECHL and Knoxville and Macon in the SPHL.

“I am very honored to join Coach Haney behind the bench at Elmira College,” said Poreda. “The passion and excitement around this program is undeniable. I look forward to continuing to build on the winning tradition here at Elmira.”

Prior to his time in the professional ranks, Poreda spent four seasons at Plattsburgh (2017-21), where he was a three-time AHCA All-American scholar.

His senior season was spent playing professional hockey in Finland due COVID-19 cancelling the SUNYAC season.