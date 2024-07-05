Plattsburgh grad Mulcahy, who ‘bleeds Cardinal red,’ returning to alma mater as new men’s hockey assistant coach

Neil Mulcahy, a 1987 Plattsburgh State graduate and former men’s hockey player, has been hired as the new assistant men’s hockey coach for the Cardinals.

Most recently, Mulcahy worked with the EHL’s American Hockey Academy and the Boston Jr. Terriers, serving as the team’s assistant GM and the associate head coach during the 2023-24 season. He held a variety of administrative duties with the team while also helping with the evaluation and development of the athletes.

“We are really excited to bring Neil back to Cardinal Country and add him to the coaching staff,” said Plattsburgh head coach Steve Moffat in a statement. “He bleeds Cardinal red. He is a terrific coach that understands the modern game and knows what it takes to be successful. He is outstanding with individual and team video. Neil has been involved with player development throughout his career and our team and players will benefit from his knowledge and experience.”

Prior to the EHL, he was the assistant hockey coach, recruiter and operations at Southern New Hampshire for the men’s hockey program, where he served as the recruit coordinator for prospective student-athletes and presented video analysis breakdown and data analytics to team and individuals.

After working for Verizon as a customer service specialist in the Boston area of for nearly 25 years, Mulcahy returned to hockey as the Middlesex Black Bears Jr. Prep head coach for their men’s hockey team in 2016. As the head coach, he managed successful recruitment efforts, attracting top talent to the program while also promoting academic success among student-athletes with study halls, tutoring, and progress monitoring.

Mulcahy graduated from Plattsburgh in 1987 with of a Bachelor of Science in Business Management. He was also a member of the men’s hockey team, serving as a captain of 1986-87 team that advanced to the NCAA championship, accumulating 109 points from 1983 to 1987.