Wisconsin-Stevens Point men’s hockey assistant coach Kromm leaves Pointers after three seasons, takes job with BCHL’s Smoke Eaters

Wisconsin-Stevens Point men’s hockey assistant coach Bryan Kromm has been named assistant coach and director of player development for the BCHL’s Trail Smoke Eaters.

Kromm comes to Trail after spending the last three seasons with the Pointers. During that span, the team posted a record of 62-18-7 and qualified for the NCAA tournament twice.

Prior to coaching, Bryan played four seasons with the University of Jamestown (ACHA). He also has ties to the Smoke Eaters history as his father, Rich, was born in Trail and is currently a pro scout with the NHL’s Chicago Blackhawks. His grandfather, Bobby Kromm, was part of the Trail Smoke Eaters’ 1961 World Championship team as a player-coach and played for the Smoke Eaters in the WIHL for six seasons.

“I’m thankful for my time in Stevens Point and the amazing people I’ve been able to work with,” said Kromm in a statement. “Coach Krueger and countless others have given me the experience and support I’ve needed to make it to the next level. I’m excited for the opportunity in Trail and look forward to working with young rising stars in such a prestigious league. While developing these young men, I also hope to make an impact in the community and contribute to the already rich history of hockey in Trail.”

Kromm starts his new position in Trail on July 16.