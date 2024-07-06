Michigan State blueliner Levshunov inks NHL deal with Blackhawks, finished with Spartans after one season

The NHL’s Chicago Blackhawks announced Saturday that the team has agreed to terms with Michigan State defenseman Artyom Levshunov on a three-year, entry-level contract that runs through the 2026-27 season.

The Blackhawks selected Levshunov, who forgoes his remaining NCAA eligibility, with the second overall pick at the 2024 NHL Draft.

“Signing Artyom gives us the opportunity to continue his development in house and take the next step into professional hockey,” said Chicago GM Kyle Davidson in a news release. “He’s a strong two-way defenseman that has all the tools to be a high-end player in the NHL, and we’re excited to continue his growth at the pro level.”

Levshunov, 18, recorded 35 points (nine goals, 26 assists) in 38 games with the Spartans during the 2023-24 campaign, helping the Spartans to both Big Ten regular-season and postseason championships. His 26 assists and 35 points each ranked second on the club.

Among all NCAA blueliners, he shared ninth in points, which was second among all freshmen defensemen, and shared 10th in goals and 12th in assists. Levshunov also earned Big Ten defensive player of the year and freshman of the year honors. Additionally, he was named to the Big Ten first all-star team and the AHCA second All-American team.

Prior to college, Levshunov helped Belarus to a gold medal at the 2022 IIHF World Junior Championship Division 1 tournament, posting two assists in five games.

The Zhlobin, Belarus native is the highest-selected Belarusian in NHL Draft history.