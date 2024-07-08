Veteran college hockey coach Corbett takes on new role as assistant coach at Arizona State in ‘tremendous day’ for Sun Devils

Arizona State has announced the hiring of Mike Corbett as assistant coach.

Corbett most recently finished his third season as assistant coach with Quinnipiac. He was instrumental in the Bobcats’ postseason success during his tenure, including the 2023 national championship.

“This is a tremendous day for our program. Mike is a great coach, great recruiter and an unbelievable human being. His experience and success speak for itself and will really help our program as we head into the NCHC,” said Sun Devils coach Greg Powers in a statement. “Mike has been someone I’ve always wanted to work with since we went Division I. His recent success at Quinnipiac in helping them get two Elite Eights and winning a national championship is something I know he wants to bring here to ASU. We got better today… a lot better.”

Before Hamden, he served as an assistant coach at Robert Morris and was the head coach at Alabama Huntsville for eight seasons.

At UAH, he was responsible for rebuilding the program after it was discontinued in 2011 and produced three playoff berths, the program’s first playoff win and win over a top-10 opponent, and multiple all-league selections. Under Corbett’s watch, the program had 46 All-WCHA academic selections, upgraded locker room facilities with two renovations and built a state-of-the-art weight room facility.

Corbett’s initial experience in college hockey came as assistant/associate head coach at Air Force, where he worked for 10 seasons and earned five tournament championships and subsequent NCAA tournament berths.

In addition to numerous years of coaching at the collegiate level, Corbett also has experience with USA Hockey, where he has served as a coach for national festivals for 23 years and will be heading to Switzerland in August as an assistant coach the U17 Team USA Five Nations team.

Corbett graduated with a bachelor’s degree in management from Denver in 1996. As a senior, he was awarded the Daniels School of Business Management leadership award and went on to earn a Master’s of Science in Management in 1998. The two-time alternate captain at Denver was also a 1997 finalist for the NCAA Hockey Humanitarian Award.