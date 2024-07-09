‘Genuine devotion’ to Clarkson women’s hockey team earns Maci new role of associate head coach

Clarkson has announced that Tony Maci will be promoted to associate head coach for the women’s hockey team.

“I couldn’t be more happy and excited to have Tony as our associate head coach,” Clarkson head coach Matt Desrosiers said in a statement. “Over his time here at Clarkson, he has been an integral part of two national championships, Frozen Four appearances, and numerous ECAC regular-season and tournament titles. Tony is a proven recruiter and someone that our players and staff know they can rely on in any situation. He has helped develop our players into successful student athletes that are ready to take on whatever challenges that lay ahead after college, whether it be continuing their playing career or stepping into the working world.

“His genuine devotion to our women’s hockey program and all the student-athletes who have worn the green and gold jersey is why he is so deserving of this title.”

Maci has been with the program for the past eight seasons, leading the Knights to two national championships, seven NCAA tournament appearances, and has recruited numerous players that have earned All-American status, won World and Olympic Gold, and now have made their mark in the PWHL.

With Maci on staff, the Knights have compiled 215 victories, earned a pair of ECAC Hockey regular-season titles, won the program’s first three conference championship tournament trophies and have gone 8-4 in NCAA tournament play the past eight seasons.

Maci’s start as a coach at the Division I level was highly successful as he played a significant role in guiding Princeton to the most wins in program history at the time with a 22-9-2 overall record and a berth in the NCAA tournament in 2015-16.

As an assistant coach at Adrian, Maci was involved in nearly every aspect of the Bulldogs’ program. Adrian posted the best win percentage in school history in 2014-15 at 84.6%, with its second 20-plus win season in three seasons.

A native of Grosse Ile, Mich., Maci is a 2005 graduate of St. Lawrence where he was a member of the men’s hockey program.