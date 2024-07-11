After four successful seasons with USHL’s Force, Krier hired as new assistant coach with Ohio State men’s hockey team

Carter Krier, who spent the last four seasons on staff with the USHL’s Fargo Force, has joined the Ohio State men’s hockey team as an assistant coach.

“I am very excited to add Carter to our staff,” Ohio State head coach Steve Rohlik said in a statement. “He has done a tremendous job these past four years working for the Fargo Force, including being a part of a championship this past season. His work ethic, drive and passion for the game will be a huge asset for our program.”

Krier began his time with the Force as the team’s goaltending coach for the 2020-21 season and served as assistant coach and goaltending coach the last two campaigns. The Force claimed the Clark Cup as the USHL playoff champion this past spring, won the Anderson Cup in both 2023 and 2024 as the league’s regular-season champion and reached the Clark Cup finals in 2021 and ’23.

During his tenure, Force netminders earned all-USHL and USHL goalie of the year accolades and posted the second-longest shutout streak in USHL playoff history. Eight of the squad’s goalies earned NCAA Division I scholarships. He also served as an assistant coach for Team USA for the World Junior A Challenge, where it earned bronze.

“I am honored for the opportunity to join Coach Rohlik and his staff at the Ohio State University,” Krier said. “I look forward to building a relationship with all of the current players and the program’s alumni. I couldn’t be more excited to get to campus.”

A native of Moorhead, Minn., Krier founded Edge Goaltending, which works to develop goaltenders from across the country. He started his coaching career as director of goaltending development for East Grand Forks Hockey and was an assistant coach/goalie coach for the East Grand Forks Senior High varsity team.

Krier earned his bachelor’s degree in communication from North Dakota in August 2022.

Cary Eades, president of hockey operations-general manager for the Force, spoke on the impact Krier had on their organization’s success.

“Ohio State is getting a real good one in Carter Krier,” Eades said. “All you have to do is look at the success our team had in his four years with us as we made three of four Clark Cup Finals. In particular, the goalies he developed that were key to that success show his impact on our organization. Carter is extremely dedicated and is more than just a ‘goalie coach.’ For example, last season he contributed to the Force PK unit which was No. 1 in the USHL all season long. He’s also very proven in scouting and recruiting young prospects. Carter has a very bright future in the game, and we wish him continued success with Coach Rohlik and the Buckeyes.”