Augustana to join CCHA year early in 2024-25 as league will adjust standings, have eight of nine teams qualify for conference playoffs

The CCHA announced today that Augustana will join the conference as a full member starting in the 2024-25 season, one year ahead of schedule, as recommended by the league’s management council and voted on by the board of directors.

The conference’s Mason Cup playoffs will continue to include eight teams, meaning the ninth-place finisher during the regular season will not qualify for postseason play.

“Augustana has followed through on everything asked of them by our CCHA members and this decision will allow the Vikings to continue to grow their program,” said CCHA commissioner Don Lucia in a statement. “The institution’s support of their hockey program across the board has been impressive and allowing them to compete for the MacNaughton Cup and Mason Cup is a reward for their commitment.”

For the upcoming 2024-25 season, the CCHA will use points percentage to determine standings position due to the scheduling limitations of expediting AU’s membership and the uneven number of conference games being played. While eight teams will be playing a 26-game league schedule, the Vikings have just 16 contests from which to accumulate points towards the MacNaughton Cup and qualification for the Mason Cup playoffs.

“Augustana, led by head coach Garrett Raboin, had a tremendous first year,” Lucia said. “Allowing them to compete in our playoffs is the right thing to do for their student-athletes and program as they move forward as a CCHA member.”

A full-fledged schedule awaits AU in 2025-26, but its ability to compete for not just team success within the league, but also individual conference awards and accolades was a key factor in their early entry. The team could only earn academic recognition in its first season, but will have the opportunity to garner weekly, monthly and year-end honors going forward.

“We couldn’t ask for better news as we get ready to start our second year of Augustana hockey,” said Augustana director of athletics Josh Morton. “We are so appreciative of our colleagues and fellow members in the CCHA. This opportunity is a testament to the work put in by so many at Augustana and our community. Most importantly, it gives Coach Raboin, his staff, and our student-athletes a championship to pursue.”

The Vikings went 12-18-4 in their inaugural 2023-24 season, including a 7-7-2 mark against CCHA foes. Though not officially conference games, Augustana would have accrued 26 points from the 16 contests had they been playing under the guidelines of the upcoming season. Their 1.63 points per game would have seen them finish in a tie for third place.

“We look forward to an elevated excitement that comes with countable points in CCHA competitions and a path forward to the playoffs,” said Raboin. “Our other league members felt that we deserved an opportunity to compete in the playoffs a year early, and we’ll look to continue to add value and represent the CCHA at the highest levels possible. Not only is this a tremendous piece of our build, but our athletes, fans, and community could not be more thrilled.”

Augustana’s Midco Arena opened on Jan. 26, 2024, and hosted 10 contests to close out the 2023-24 campaign. The facility seats 3,082 spectators and includes coaches offices, strength and conditioning, sports medicine, team lounges and locker rooms for various athletic programs at the university.