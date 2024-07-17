Army, Penn State men’s hockey teams slated to play in Capital Hockey Classic event in Washington D.C. in Dec. 2024

Monumental Sports & Entertainment announced Wednesday that the inaugural Capital Hockey Classic – a college hockey double header at Capital One Arena – will debut this winter.

Taking place on Thursday, Dec. 12, the first game of the event will feature a contest between Army and Navy’s club hockey teams, followed by a matchup between Army and Penn State’s Division I programs.

This celebration of hockey talent from two United States military academies and Penn State will take place in downtown D.C. days before the Army-Navy rivalry football game takes place at Commanders Field on Dec. 14.

“We are ecstatic to be able to welcome college hockey back to Capital One Arena,” said Jim Van Stone, president of business operations and chief commercial officer at MSE, in a news release. “It is an honor to host this college hockey showcase ahead of the iconic Army-Navy football game, giving fans a chance to witness this storied rivalry on the ice and then see two top Division I teams match up against each other. The military is an integral part of our community in the Washington, D.C. area and Monumental Sports & Entertainment has a long history of harnessing the power of sports to make a lasting difference in the lives of those who serve our country.”

Capital One Arena, which previously hosted the 2009 NCAA Frozen Four, serves as the home venue for the NHL’s Washington Capitals. Alongside their ownership organization, MSE, the Capitals have remained committed to growing and improving the game of hockey from youth clinics and camps to community programming to talent development with their AHL affiliate team and 13-time Calder Cup champion Hershey Bears.

Game times, ticketing information, and additional details about the Capital Hockey Classic will be available in the coming months at capitalonearena.com.

Hockey has long been a staple of athletics on the West Point campus of the United States Military Academy, with the hockey program originally forming in 1904. Since then, the program has become one of the most recognizable brands in college hockey with over 1,200 wins to its name across different levels of evolution in the college game. The Riley family has led the program since 1951, when legendary and 1960 gold-medal-winning USA Hockey coach Jack Riley took the reins. From there, his son Rob featured as the head coach from 1986 to 2004 before Rob’s brother, Brian Riley, who now enters his 21st season as head coach, was appointed. Army was a founding member of Atlantic Hockey.

“We are excited to have the opportunity to play in the Capital Hockey Classic against Penn State,” said Brian Riley. “We know that there are a lot of alumni and Army fans in that area so it will be a great opportunity to bring the Army hockey team to an area where we’ve never played. There will be a lot of energy with the Army-Navy football game on Saturday and this will be a great way to start the weekend with Army vs. Penn State on the ice.”

“It’s truly an honor to be a part of the first-ever Capital Hockey Classic,” added Penn State coach Guy Gadowsky. “The Army-Navy football game is a yearly spectacle and to add a hockey component to this special weekend is an awesome opportunity. I’m excited we will be able to spread our Hockey Valley community to the DMV area, an area we haven’t been to yet in our short history, but one with a large alumni base. We know there will be a lot of Blue and White support in D.C. We are.”

Navy competes in Division 1 of the ACHA as a member of the Eastern Collegiate Hockey Association. Navy won the ECHA championship in 2022 and went undefeated in 2023, advancing to the ACHA national tournament each year. Navy is coached by Kevin Rooney, who just completed his eighth season leading the Midshipmen.

“The Navy hockey team is excited to continue the great legacy of the Army-Navy game,” said Rooney. “As the ‘best of the best’ student-athletes and leaders, the rivalry is historic and delivers an extreme level of competition that is only found in an event like this. In addition, it is an incredible opportunity to join with other hockey teams and Navy football to be part of the entire Army-Navy legacy weekend. We will be ready to ‘bring it on’ for this intense hockey weekend at the legendary home venue of the NHL’s Washington Capitals.”