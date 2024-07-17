Mercyhurst brings back Spencer for second stint as assistant coach for Lakers women’s hockey team

Mercyhurst has announced the addition of Scott Spencer as a new assistant coach for the women’s hockey team.

Spencer is no stranger to Mercyhurst, having spent a year on Mike Sisti’s staff back in 2021-22.

Most recently, Spencer has been the head coach of the Chinese Women’s National Team who competed in the top division of the women’s world championships for the first time in 14 years. Spencer has also led the Chinese Women’s Under-18 team that competed in Division 2A. As part of the Chinese hockey organization, Spencer won two gold medals.

“It is wonderful to welcome Scott back to our program” said Sisti in a statement. “He has a wealth of knowledge and experience to contribute to our players. Scott’s work ethic and passion for the game is outstanding. He is a great addition to our staff.”

Before Spencer’s short stint at Mercyhurst back in 2021-22, he spent time as the head coach at Lindenwood for five seasons. Prior to his time at Lindenwood, Spencer spent two years at the Pursuit of Excellence Hockey Academy where he was the director of female hockey while also serving as head coach for two Under-19 teams. Spencer has also made coaching stops at Ohio State, Robert Morris, Bemidji State and the NAHL’s North Iowa Outlaws.

“I am excited to return to Mercyhurst and work with Coach Sisti and staff,” Spencer said. “Mercyhurst has always been one of the top programs in the NCAA and being here, you have a chance to compete for national championships every year. My hope is to bring some of my experiences from overseas back to help continue the strong traditions already established here at Mercyhurst.”

Scott graduated from Minot State in 2002 after a four-year playing career. He also earned his master’s degree in sports studies from Bemidji State in 2012.