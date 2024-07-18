Oswego women’s hockey assistant Slominski named new assistant coach, director of operations for Vermont women’s hockey team

Vermont has announced that Danielle Slominski has joined the women’s hockey staff as assistant coach and director of operations.

Slominski served as an assistant coach at Oswego during the 2023-24 campaign.

“We are really excited to welcome Dani to the Vermont women’s hockey family,” said Vermont coach Jim Plumer in a statement. “She is a very dynamic young coach who is going to bring positive energy and experience. I can’t wait to see the impact she is going to have in all aspects of our program, from operations to on-ice coaching and skill development.”

Prior to her time with Oswego, she was a volunteer assistant coach with the New Ulm (Minn.) girls high school hockey program.

During Slominski’s collegiate hockey career at the Wisconsin-Eau Claire, she played in a total of 65 games on defense, collecting 21 total points, only having three career penalties, and a plus-30 rating.