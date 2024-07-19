Northern Michigan grad Fox back with alma mater as Wildcats’ new men’s hockey assistant coach

Northern Michigan has announced the hiring of NMU alum Phil Fox as an assistant coach for the men’s hockey team.

Fox has spent the past five seasons as the general manager and head coach of the NAHL’s New Mexico Ice Wolves.

“We are excited that Phil, his wife Ricci, and two kids Levi and Bode are coming back home to Marquette,” said Wildcats head coach Dave Shyiak in a statement. “Phil was on the last NMU hockey team that made it to the NCAA tournament, and his passion for the program and community will be valuable for our current players and future recruits. He understands the type of players that fit our program which is important in attaining the success we are all aiming towards.”

In his five seasons with the Ice Wolves, Fox went 137-123-16-12, registered three straight 30-plus win seasons, made the playoffs in two of those three seasons, and was named 2021-22 NAHL coach of the year after leading the Ice Wolves to a franchise-record 38 wins during the regular season and a second-place finish in the South Division.

Before his coaching career, Fox played four years of professional hockey with the Central Hockey League’s Texas Brahmas and Allen Americans and AHL’s Houston Aeros.

Prior to playing professionally, Fox had a four-year career with the Wildcats from 2007 to 2011, including donning the captain’s ‘C’ in 2011. Fox played 155 career games with NMU, scoring 40 goals and 25 assists for 65 points.