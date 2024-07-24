After two seasons behind bench with Northland women’s hockey team, Hawkins announces departure from LumberJills

Northland women’s hockey coach Natasha Hawkins has announced that she is leaving the program.

Hawkins was hired as an assistant in the summer of 2022 before being named the interim head coach the following season and leading the LumberJills to a 5-20-1 record in 2023-24, the team’s best record since the 2019-20 season.

“I want to thank Hawkins for her hard work with the team,” said Northland athletic director Dan Schumacher. “We all wish her the best in her future coaching career.”

A search for a new coach will start immediately.