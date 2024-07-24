Ferris State, Lake Superior State to play first-ever college hockey game in Traverse City, Mich., in Nov. 2024

Ferris State and Lake Superior State will play in the “2024 Superior Ice Showdown: Traverse City Takeover” on Nov. 16 at Centre Ice Arena in Traverse City, Mich.

Puck drop is set for 6:07 p.m. EDT.

The historic event marks the first time college hockey has been played in Traverse City.

“We’re thrilled to bring Bulldog hockey and the CCHA to Traverse City and look forward to making this event a success,” FSU athletics director Steve Brockelbank said in a statement. “This game will provide us with an opportunity to both showcase our program and university to the fans and all our alumni in the Traverse City area.”

“We are incredibly excited to bring NCAA Division I men’s ice hockey to Traverse City for the very first time,” added LSSU athletic director Tory Lindley. “The Superior Ice Showdown offers a unique opportunity to showcase the talents of our student-athletes in a new setting, and we are proud to share this experience with the vibrant hockey community of Northern Lower Michigan.”

The game, which was originally slated to be LSSU’s home game, will follow the Nov. 15 opener in Sault Ste. Marie, Mich.

“We’re excited to play in front of so many Bulldog alumni and fans in the Traverse City arena,” said Ferris State head coach Bob Daniels. “There’s been a strong connection for so many years between Traverse City and Ferris State so we’re looking forward to this experience and thank both the Traverse City Centre Ice Arena and Lake Superior State for making this happen.”

Centre Ice is home to the Detroit Red Wings training camp, NHL Prospect Tournament, Grand Traverse Hockey Association, Traverse City Figure Skating Club, and Traverse City Curling Club. It was also home to the Traverse City Enforcers, Traverse City North Stars and Traverse City Hounds, former junior hockey teams. The arena contains two rinks with a third sheet of ice at Howe Arena in the Grand Traverse County Civic Center.

Ticket information will be announced later this summer.