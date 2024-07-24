Former Northern Michigan assistant coach Peruzzi takes similar role with UConn men’s hockey team

UConn has announced the addition of Nick Peruzzi to the men’s hockey coaching staff as an assistant coach and will focus on working with special teams, forwards, and recruiting.

Peruzzi spent the past three years at Northern Michigan where he served as the assistant coach with the hockey program.

“We are thrilled to be adding Nick to our program,” said Huskies head coach Mike Cavanaugh in a news release. “Nick is a tremendous coach who will bring his knowledge and enthusiasm for the game to the rink every day to help our team continue to get better. He has done a fantastic job in his time at Northern Michigan, and we are looking forward to adding him to our team.”

Prior to his time at Northern Michigan, Peruzzi served as the associate head coach of the USHL’s Lincoln Stars.

A graduate of Walsh College, Peruzzi had stops as an assistant coach and director of scouting for the USHL’s Youngstown Phantoms, NAHL’s Aston Rebels, and Oakland Jr. Grizzlies U16 AAA and U18 AAA teams, and was a scout for the USHL’s Fargo Force.

On top of his experience at the junior hockey level, Peruzzi was a skills and development coach for TPH & Pro Impact, based out of Detroit, since 2016. There he trained numerous AAA, Tier I and Tier II junior players, NCAA and professional athletes during the offseason, focusing especially on individual skill and individual in-game transfer development.