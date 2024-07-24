Providence grad, former NHL forward Schaller added to Rivier’s men’s hockey staff as new assistant coach

Former NHL forward Tim Schaller has been named an assistant coach for the Rivier men’s hockey team.

Schaller retired from professional hockey in 2023 after 10 seasons playing in the AHL and NHL, including stints with the Buffalo Sabres, Boston Bruins, Vancouver Canucks, and Los Angeles Kings. In 293 career games in the NHL, he posted 60 points (30 goals, 30 assists).

“I am thrilled to welcome Tim to our program as an assistant coach,” said Rivier head coach Shaun Millerick in a statement. “It’s clear he has great passion for the game and is eager to help our student-athletes reach their full potential on and off the ice. His successful playing career speaks for itself and I’m confident he will be able use those experiences and apply them to our program as he transitions to behind the bench.”

“I am very excited to join the coaching staff at Rivier. I can’t wait to share my hockey knowledge and experience with the team,” added Schaller.

Prior to his time in the pros, Schaller played four seasons at Providence, graduating in 2013 with a bachelor’s degree in Human Sciences. During his senior campaign, he captained a Friars squad that finished 17-14-7. He recorded a career-high 23 points as the team made its second-straight Hockey East semifinal appearance and was named the Hockey East defensive forward of the year.

He joins the Raiders’ staff before the 2024-25 season in which the program will compete for the first time in the MASCAC.