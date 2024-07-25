Longtime Adrian men’s hockey coach Krug leaves Bulldogs, takes job as new assistant coach with AHL’s Condors

The AHL’s Bakersfield Condors announced Thursday that the team has hired Adam Krug as an assistant coach.

Krug spent the past 10 seasons as the head coach and assistant athletic director at Adrian, where he compiled a record of 229-52-14 (.800).

I’d like to thank President Jeffrey Docking, VP Frank Hribar, VP Jim Mahony, athletic director Craig Rainey and the rest of the administration for their support when it comes to my career and Bulldog hockey,” Krug said in a statement. “This has not been an easy decision, to leave Adrian College, as it’s a special place to my family. It’s where I met my wife, Lindsay, and where we’ve raised our three children for the past 10 years.”

During his tenure, he led the Bulldogs to eight NCAA tournament appearances, won five NCHA championships and a national championship in 2022. He was a six-time NCHA coach of the year and in 2022, he was awarded the Edward Jeremiah Award as the NCAA Division III coach of the year.

Prior to coaching, Krug was a member of the first Adrian NCAA men’s hockey team during the 2007-08 season where he served as captain. In his two seasons as a player for the Bulldogs, Krug played in 57 total games, totaling 52 goals and 77 assists for 129 total points.

“I’ve always been a college hockey guy and coaching at the professional level was not really on my radar as a route for my career,” said Krug. “Over the past year or two, I’ve had some great opportunities to observe at the NHL level and even interview for a couple of other jobs. These opportunities have piqued my interest and this move seems like the right fit, at the right time. I’m grateful to the Edmonton Oilers organization for their interest in my services, and our family is extremely excited to get to Bakersfield and join Colin Chaulk’s staff and get to work.

“I wish I could call the hundreds of people that made this all possible but there are just so many. So I’m saying thank you to all of the people that we’ve crossed paths with an Adrian College over the last 18 years. The players, our alums, my assistant coaches through the years, their families, our so very passionate fans, our boosters, and everyone else associated with Adrian College and Bulldog hockey ­– thank you. This is forever our home and we look forward to coming back as much as we can in the future.”

Adrian will soon begin a search for a new head coach of the men’s hockey program.