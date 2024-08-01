Entering its 40th year of competition, Commonwealth Coast Conference takes new identity, rebrands to Conference of New England

The Commonwealth Coast Conference is now the Conference of New England.

The CNE, which has teams in both men’s and women’s NCAA Division III hockey, partnered with the New Jersey-based agency SKYE, leaders in sport branding, to conduct a thorough brand analysis and develop a refreshed set of logos.

“This is a historic day for our conference as we announce our commitment towards a deliberate and comprehensive philosophy that effectively equips our campus leaders with the ability to collectively support our student-athletes and institutions,” said CNE commissioner Patrick Colbert in a statement. “It was important that through this process we developed a brand strategy that focused on our priorities as innovative leaders in our space as we look to chart a new course forward that serves our student-athletes at the highest level.”

“This new identity builds on the strength of our history as a conference while also highlighting its forward momentum and growing reach, including our geographic footprint, reputation, and quality of the athletic experience we offer student-athletes,” added Marisa Kelly, Suffolk president and chair of the CNE’s board of directors. “The Conference of New England is increasingly competing on a regional and even a national level, and the reimagination of the brand shines a new light on our momentum and growth.”

The CNE enters its 40th year as a conference and last changed logos in 2019. However, this is the first name change for the conference in its existence.

“This rebranding better aligns with the makeup of our member institutions and captures the spirit of collaboration and innovation that drives our conference,” said Endicott president Dr. Steven R. DiSalvo, also past CNE chair. “It emphasizes our collective goal to enhance the student-athlete experience through robust competition and comprehensive support. The Conference of New England stands as a testament to our shared vision for a brighter future, where our student-athletes continue to excel and inspire.”

“I am excited to see this initiative realized,” said University of New England director of athletics and member of the conference’s rebranding committee Heather Davis. “After months of collaboration with student-athletes, coaches, and staff, I am proud of the outcome and grateful for my role in it. It honors our history, celebrates our present, and guides our future.”

The committee worked with SKYE to provide insight into the conference identity so that the new brand identity would accurately reflect the CNE.

“The CNE identity fuses the conference’s essence of unified leadership with its New England home,” said SKYE founder Skye Dillon. “The marks are simple, but the story is rich — rich in values, heritage, athletic ambition, and an inspired vision for what the future holds.”

A critical component of this project centered around the development of a new name that was indicative of our member footprint and its demographics while also highlighting the advantage the conference has being located in one of the most competitive and prestigious regions in Division III: New England. Secondly, the membership focused on key philosophical ideologies to attach to a new brand identity that emphasized four key pillars:

— Bringing innovative thought into the decision making process in order to better support the ever-evolving needs of our student-athletes. The ability to be nimble, dynamic and constantly exploring new methodologies to optimize the college experience for student-athletes is crucial.

— Collaboration and being united as ONE in how we operate. The power of our impact starts with a connected vision and purpose.

— The foundation of our region is its strength, grit and determination. All of these traits filter through the successes our institutions have academically, athletically and within their communities, while all located in prospering areas of the New England footprint.

— We are competitors by nature, and our membership is committed towards aspiring to new heights regionally and nationally through our resilience and resolve.

Colbert added, “This initiative would not have been possible without the commitment and leadership of our board of directors and athletic directors who provided sound guidance and support through the entirety of this process. In addition, the time and effort put forth by our rebranding committee was instrumental towards the successful completion of this initiative, and their support and communication were crucial towards a successful collaboration between the various constituencies within our conference.”