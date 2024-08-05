After two seasons at Northland, Hawkins named new assistant coach for women’s hockey team at St. Scholastica

St. Scholastica has hired Natasha Hawkins as the new assistant coach for the women’s hockey team.

Hawkins joins the staff after serving as the head coach at Northland for the 2023-24 season. She was originally hired as assistant coach at Northland in 2022. While at Northland, Hawkins was also the strength and conditioning coach.

“We are excited to welcome Natasha to the Saints,” said CSS head coach Julianne Vasichek in a statement. “Her experience coaching at the collegiate level and the relationships she has built in the hockey community in the United States and Canada will continue to strengthen the St. Scholastica women’s hockey program. I want to thank my colleagues Jason Schmitz and Seth Betts for their work through the search process.”

“First, I would like to thank Julianne Vasichek and the Saint Scholastica athletic department for the opportunity to become part of the St. Scholastica Saints family,” added Hawkins. “I am extremely excited to be a member of the women’s hockey program and help our student-athletes thrive on the ice, in the gym and in the classroom.”

Hawkins graduated from New England College where she played hockey and earned a bachelor’s degree in Kinesiology. She later acquired a master’s degree in Exercise Physiology from Merrimack, where her coaching career began following her playing career. She also was a fellow strength and conditioning coach at Bentley