CCHA assistant commissioner, former WCHA associate commissioner Thibodeau leaves post, takes junior hockey role as SIJHL commissioner

The Superior International Junior Hockey League has announced the hiring of its new commissioner, Dean Thibodeau.

Thibodeau joins the league following his time as the assistant commissioner of the CCHA and the associate commissioner of hockey operations with the WCHA.

“I appreciated the opportunity to continue my personal and professional growth with the new league [CCHA] through its inception in 2021,” said Thibodeau in a statement. “Thank you to commissioner Don Lucia, the CCHA conference staff, and the league administrators for three exciting seasons full of great experience. I am excited to open up a new chapter as commissioner of the SIJHL and wish the CCHA the best in its future.”

Founded in 2001, the SIJHL is a member of the Canadian Junior Hockey League and Hockey Canada. The league operates in Ontario, Minnesota and Wisconsin. Winners of the SIJHL playoffs compete for the Centennial Cup against the other eight CJHL leagues.

In his role with both the CCHA and WCHA, Thibodeau managed business and hockey administration activities, including financial management, serving as director of the Mason Cup playoffs and WCHA Final Face-Off championship and planning both conference’s AHCA annual meetings in Naples, Fla.

“Dean did an outstanding job behind the scenes to make sure all the day-to-day operations in the CCHA ran smoothly,” said Lucia. “He was a valuable member of our CCHA staff and he will be missed. Dean will do an outstanding job as commissioner of the SIJHL and I wish him all the best moving forward.”

Thibodeau is described as a results-driven sports management professional with a proven track record of nurturing continuous growth and administrative success. He is adept at fostering collaboration among partners and maximizing it for the benefit of all parties, a progressive problem-solver and strategic thinker who strives toward achieving operational efficiency.

Thibodeau holds a Master of Business Administration from Bowling Green and brings with him over 15 years of hockey administration experience.