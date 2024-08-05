Holy Cross extends Riga through 2028-29 college hockey season, promotes Sommer to associate head coach

Holy Cross and head men’s hockey coach Bill Riga have agreed to a restructured contract that will keep the coach in Worcester, Mass., until 2029.

In addition, assistant coach Castan Sommer has been promoted to associate head coach.

The Holy Cross program has shown constant improvement during Riga’s three-year tenure, increasing their victory total every season. After the Crusaders won just four games the year prior to Riga’s arrival, the team totaled 12 wins in 2021-22, 17 in 2022-23 and 21 in 2023-24.

“Crusader men’s ice hockey has experienced unprecedented growth under Bill’s leadership, and I am thrilled to announce this new deal to keep the Riga family home here at Holy Cross,” said Holy Cross VP for intercollegiate athletics Kit Hughes in a statement. “Bill’s sense of urgency and attention to detail are just two of many qualities that have greatly benefited our program these last three years, and I am excited to support him as we continue to pursue our highest, championship tradition here at the college. We are committed to excellence and the continued growth of our program, and I cannot wait to see what the future holds under Bill’s leadership.”

During the 2023-24 campaign, Riga led Holy Cross to an overall record of 21-14-4 and a 13-10-3 mark in Atlantic Hockey play. The Crusaders finished in second place in the conference regular-season standings and advanced to the semifinals of the Atlantic Hockey tournament.

“I would like to thank President Rougeau and VP for intercollegiate athletics Kit Hughes for this continued opportunity for our staff to lead the Holy Cross men’s ice hockey program into the future,” Riga said. “My family and I have been welcomed with open arms into the community and we are happy to continue to live and work at such a special place.

“Our work here does not change. We continue to push forward for comprehensive excellence in all areas each day, every day. And I am excited to do it here with our talented student-athletes and my incredible staff.”

In 2022-23, Riga’s squad ended the year strong by winning six of its final nine regular-season games. Holy Cross then finished as the runner-up in the Atlantic Hockey tournament, winning road series over AIC in the quarterfinals and against No. 20 RIT in the semifinals.

Sommer is entering his fourth year on the men’s hockey staff at Holy Cross. Prior to joining Riga’s staff, Sommer served as an assistant coach for the WHL’s Seattle Thunderbirds from 2017 to 2021. Before joining the Thunderbirds, Sommer worked as a skating coach at the San Jose Sharks development camp.

“I am happy to promote Castan Sommer to associate head coach of our hockey program,” said Riga. “In addition to his great work ethic, an eye for talent and a comprehensive knowledge of the game, Castan demonstrates a passion for what he does and often takes initiative for new projects, while also finding creative ways to make us better on his own accord. We are better for it as a staff, and our program has grown quickly because of it. This title is well-earned, and we are fortunate to have him.”