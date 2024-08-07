Former Hobey Baker winner, Boston University All-American Gilroy hired as new assistant coach with Harvard men’s hockey team

Matt Gilroy will join the Harvard men’s hockey program as an assistant coach.

Gilroy begins his collegiate coaching career after a successful stint as an assistant coach with the U.S. National Development Team Program.

“We are very excited about the addition of Matt to our program,” said Crimson head coach Ted Donato in a statement. “Adding someone with Matt’s character, coaching ability, and playing career is a great opportunity for our team. We believe he is a great fit and will help our players and program reach our goals.”

Gilroy played college hockey at Boston University where he was a three-time All-American on the blue line for the Terriers. In 2009, Gilroy became only the fifth player in history to win both the Hobey Baker Award and NCAA championship in the same season. Gilroy also became just the sixth defenseman to win the Hobey Baker at the time.

An undrafted free agent, Gilroy went on to play 225 games in the NHL after signing his first contract with the New York Rangers in 2009. In six seasons in the NHL, Gilroy played for the Rangers, Tampa Bay Lightning, Ottawa Senators, and Florida Panthers before playing another five seasons in Europe. Gilroy also served as alternate captain for the United States in the 2018 Olympics.

Gilroy spent two seasons as an assistant coach with the U.S. NTDP, helping post an 86-28-3 record in two years. Joining USA Hockey in 2022-23, Gilroy began his coaching career with the Los Angeles Jr. Kings AAA youth hockey program while also serving as the head coach at RAD (Rapid Athlete Development) Hockey, a premier off-season development program for elite players in the western part of the country.