Joe Wegwerth has been promoted to assistant coach with the Bemidji State men’s hockey team for the upcoming 2024-25 season.

Wegwerth returns to the BSU staff after previously serving as a volunteer assistant and video coordinator with the program last season.

A 2019 graduate of Notre Dame, Wegwerth was a two-time Hockey East academic team selection.

With the Beavers, Wegwerth will assist the coaching staff with recruiting and skill development with goaltenders.