Fredonia has announced the addition of Conor Foley as an assistant coach for the men’s hockey team.

Foley played 115 games over five seasons with Franklin Pierce and UMass Boston, finishing his career with 113 points from 2019 to 2024.

He was a captain his senior year at Franklin Pierce while also winning the league’s highest honor as the player of the year in 2023.

Foley also spent 18 games playing professionally with the FPHL’s Port Huron Prowlers.