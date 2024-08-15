Northland tabs coaching veteran Bobrowski new head coach for women’s hockey team

Jake Bobrowski has been named the new head coach for the Northland women’s hockey team.

Bobrowski, who becomes the fourth head coach of the program, takes over for Natasha Hawkins, who left the program in July.

“Northland women’s hockey is excited for a new era, with new leadership in Jake Bobrowski,” said Northland athletic director Dan Schumacher in a statement. “He has coaching experience at all levels of women’s hockey, and we are excited to have him at Northland College.”

In the inaugural PWHL season, Bobrowski was an assistant coach to the Walter Cup champion Minnesota Professional Hockey Team. The prior year, he was the head coach at Elmira, where he led the Soaring Eagles to a conference championship and finished the year ranked 10th in the nation.

“I want to thank director Schumacher for this opportunity,” said Bobrowski. “I am excited to showcase the beautiful campus and all the breathtaking shores of Lake Superior have to offer. I also look forward to the opportunity to build NC into a national contender.”

Bobrowski has spent time at the Division I level as an assistant with Minnesota.

Bobrowski’s collegiate coaching career started at Hamline. During his tenure, he helped the Pipers reach their first NCAA tournament. Hamline reached the NCAA Frozen Four twice, ending in a second- and third-place finish.

Before coaching, Bobrowski spent 22 years in law enforcement with the Saint Paul Police Department.