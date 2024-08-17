Clarkson adds Ragno as new men’s hockey assistant coach, Basarab women’s hockey assistant, Clougherty men’s hockey video coach

Clarkson has announced the addition of Sebastian Ragno to the men’s hockey coaching staff as a new assistant coach.

In addition, Cam Basarab has been named an assistant for the Clarkson women’s hockey team.

In the summer of 2023, the NCAA expanded the size allowable for college hockey programs from two paid assistants to three full-time assistants. In the 2023-24 season, both the men and women shared Basarab as that third assistant. This season, Basarab has been named the assistant exclusively with the women’s hockey staff.

Ragno comes to the Knights after spending last season with Stonehill, where he worked with goaltenders and assisted in skill sessions and recruiting. Ragno will work with goaltenders and run on-ice skill sessions along with help with recruiting for Clarkson

Mike Clougherty has also been named video coach/hockey operations. He will be a graduate assistant as he will enroll in the Master of Business Administration program at the Reh School of Business. Clougherty graduated from Boston College in May 2024 with a Corporate Systems Major. While at BC, Clougherty was the associate head coach with the EHL’s Valley Jr. Warriors and ran his own hockey skill development program, Claw Hockey.