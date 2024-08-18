After two seasons behind Lawrence men’s hockey bench, Wall leaves for head coaching job with NAHL’s Jets

While not officially announced by the school, Lawrence men’s hockey coach Brett Wall has been named head coach of the NAHL’s Janesville Jets.

Wall, who played at Lake Superior State, had been with the Vikings since the 2022-23 season. He graduated with a BS in Sports Recreation and Management from LSSU in 2013.

“I’m excited for the opportunity to coach one of the top organizations in junior hockey with Janesville Jets,” said Wall in a statement. “The Jets have a proud history of developing and advancing players to the next level while teaching players the value of giving back through community service that I plan to continue. The future of the Jets is very bright as the team gets ready to play in the new Woodman’s Center in a year. I’m grateful to the ownership for entrusting me to lead this group of young athletes as they seek to achieve their dream of playing Division 1 college hockey. Being an alum of the NAHL, I know firsthand what the league meant to me as a player and a person and want to make sure our players have the same great experience.

“My goal is to bring a Robertson Cup to Janesville.”

At Lawrence, Wall guided the team to a 12-36-4 mark over his two seasons behind the bench.