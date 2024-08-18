Former Western New England player Radina stays with Golden Bears as men’s hockey team’s new assistant coach

Former Western New England player Lukas Radina has been named an assistant coach at his alma mater.

“Transitioning from a player to a coach at WNEU is exciting,” Radina told USPHLPremier.com. “I’m eager to leverage my on-ice experience and contribute to the team’s development from a new perspective. My NCAA years were a great learning experience. They taught me a lot about playing at a high level and gave me a strong foundation in teamwork and discipline.”

Radina played for two seasons with Anna Maria, before transferring in 2022 to WNEU.

“I learned a lot about game strategy, how to stay in top shape, and what it takes to improve as a player,” said Radina. “These lessons will help me teach and guide players more effectively. Our first official practice is scheduled for early September. This summer, the WNEU coaching staff and I are focusing on team-building exercises, conditioning, and reviewing game strategies to ensure a strong start.”