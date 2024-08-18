Sacred Heart hires former Army West Point, Colgate, SUNYAC coach Azzano as new assistant coach for Pioneers men’s hockey team

Chris Azzano, who has eight seasons of college hockey coaching experience as well as two in the USHL, has been named assistant coach for the Sacred Heart men’s hockey team.

Azzano oversaw goalies at Army West Point in 2023-24 after three seasons on the staff at Colgate. He became a full-time Raiders assistant coach for the 2022-23 season, helping Colgate win the ECAC Hockey tournament championship.

“I am thrilled to be part of a talented staff working in an amazing arena,” said Azzano, who will lead the Pioneer goalies, in a statement. “I am excited to begin working with a young goaltending group that has great potential.”

Azzano worked as an assistant coach at Morrisville from 2019 to 2022. He also spent two seasons as an assistant coach with the USHL’s Lincoln Stars, where he assisted with on-ice instruction and practice planning.

“We are pleased to add Chris Azzano to our staff as an assistant coach. First and foremost, Chris is a passionate coach who will work hard to foster relationships with our student-athletes,” said SHU head coach C.J. Marottolo. “He is very familiar with our league from his time at West Point and won a championship at Colgate. His experience will have a positive impact on our program.”

Azzano spent two seasons on the bench with Cortland, serving as an assistant coach and the recruiting coordinator. He also coordinated academic efforts for the Red Dragons. Azzano got his collegiate coaching start at Canton, where he was the assistant coach for the men’s program during the 2014-15 season. He coordinated recruiting efforts and was responsible for in-game management of the defensive unit.

Before coaching, Azzano spent three seasons with the Mustangs as a goaltender, where he was a three-time SUNYAC all-academic team and two-time SUNYAC Commissioner’s List recipient for excellence in academics and athletics. Azzano also spent six years as an instructor with the Salt City Prospects in Syracuse.

“Chris will be heavily involved in all facets of our program from recruiting, practice planning, video work and will also implement and oversee our goalie development plan,” said Marottolo. “We are happy to welcome Chris and his wife Amy to our SHU hockey family. We look forward to him progressing in the profession while raising the bar for our netminders.”

Azzano earned his Bachelor of Business Administration from Morrisville in 2014, before earning his Master of Science in Sports Management from Cortland in 2017.