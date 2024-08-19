Miami assistant coach Elliott leaves RedHawks bench, moves to ECHL as new assistant coach for Kalamazoo

The ECHL’s Kalamazoo Wings have announced that Jonathon Elliott has been named a new assistant coach.

Elliott comes to Kalamazoo after two years with Miami as director of hockey operations in 2022-23 and an assistant coach last season.

Prior to his time with the RedHawks, he spent four seasons as an assistant coach for Saint Mary’s.

“It’s an honor to be chosen as the next assistant coach of the Kalamazoo Wings,” Elliott said in a statement. “I would like to thank (head coach) Joel Martin, along with owners Bill Johnston and Ronda Stryker, for their belief in me and for trusting me with this incredible opportunity with such a storied franchise.

“Kalamazoo is a special place, and I am very excited to be back in my home state surrounded by such a passionate fan base. I look forward to contributing to the team’s success and being involved in the community.”

Before coaching, Elliott played four seasons (2012-16) at Saint Mary’s.